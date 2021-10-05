Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $830,242,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $187,738,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Shares of COIN opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

