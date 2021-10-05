Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

