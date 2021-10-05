Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 257,339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 115,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,161 shares of company stock worth $19,337,900. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

SPT stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

