Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.95. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

