Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.