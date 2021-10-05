Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

