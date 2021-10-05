SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.12 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

