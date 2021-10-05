Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.