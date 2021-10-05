Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

