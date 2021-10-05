Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

