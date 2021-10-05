Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 415 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $555.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

