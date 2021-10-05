SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 47,998 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 444.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.39.

FND stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.