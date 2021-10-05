SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.