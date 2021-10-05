Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 760 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

