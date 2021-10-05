Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,480 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,811,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $8,466,000. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

