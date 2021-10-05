Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

