Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

