Shell Asset Management Co. Has $625,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

