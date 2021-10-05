Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.33.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

