Shelton Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

