Shelton Capital Management Has $564,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

