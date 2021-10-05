Shelton Capital Management Has $650,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

