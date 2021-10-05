Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 39,816 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,484,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,387,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after buying an additional 711,803 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

