Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

