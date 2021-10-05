Shelton Capital Management Sells 42,880 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,880 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,022,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,187,000 after buying an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

