Shelton Capital Management Takes $779,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,364.07 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.