Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.94. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 7,406 shares changing hands.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The firm has a market cap of $574.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

