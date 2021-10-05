Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

NYSE FOUR opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

