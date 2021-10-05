ShipChain (SHIP) Price Up 10.2% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $391,888.16 and approximately $39.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 927.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.08651417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00275590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00114330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

