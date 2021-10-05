Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $364,280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,369,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,126,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,911,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

