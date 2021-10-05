Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €184.30 ($216.82).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €122.40 ($144.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €154.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

