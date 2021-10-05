Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

