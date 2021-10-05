Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Drops By 38.5%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 32,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,050. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.