Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Decreases By 36.5%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $92,432,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $2,321,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $179,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,873. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.