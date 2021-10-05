Short Interest in BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Increases By 39.8%

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BW Offshore stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. BW Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

