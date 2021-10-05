Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Increases By 83.3%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKPY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. C.P. Pokphand has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

