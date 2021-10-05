Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases By 55.2%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

