Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Rises By 34.3%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

