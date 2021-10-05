Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declines By 22.9%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

CEM stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

