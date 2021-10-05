Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 25.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

