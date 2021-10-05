Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 34.5%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,418.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DWMNF. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Dowa stock remained flat at $$41.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. Dowa has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

