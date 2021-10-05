Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 33.3%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ebara stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210. Ebara has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ebara in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

