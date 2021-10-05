Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Increases By 85.7%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FYT stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 163,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 178,036 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter.

