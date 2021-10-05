Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Expands By 50.4%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Several research firms recently commented on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

