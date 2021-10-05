Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Drops By 34.5%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Shares of GZTGF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.23. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

