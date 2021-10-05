Short Interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declines By 39.6%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.