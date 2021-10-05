Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declines By 40.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HDB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

