Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Increases By 42.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,104,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 2,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.1 days.

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 1,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Interfor has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

