Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 61.8%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,518,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

