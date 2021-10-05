Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Expands By 48.3%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movano by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Movano in the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movano in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the second quarter valued at $906,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOVE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,182. Movano has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

